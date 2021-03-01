MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Market Capitalization Tops $172.78 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $172.78 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.13 or 0.00033492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.03 or 0.00442238 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006046 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,740.86 or 0.03613875 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,709,244 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.