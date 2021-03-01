MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Update

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 471.8% from the January 28th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MIND Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MIND Technology by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 92,411 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MIND Technology by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,631,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 220,211 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of MIND Technology by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MIND Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. 46.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MIND opened at $2.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. MIND Technology has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $31.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.94.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 70.31% and a negative net margin of 63.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing.

