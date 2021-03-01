MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) traded up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $28.05. 1,058,988 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,007,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CICC Research assumed coverage on MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MINISO Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.20 target price for the company.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.63.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $305.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $875,977,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,394,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,274,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,974,000. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,814,000.

About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.