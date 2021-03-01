Minot Capital LP Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 296,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,603,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.4% of Minot Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.19. 644,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,772,188. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.10 and a 200 day moving average of $71.17. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

