MintCoin (MINT) Hits One Day Volume of $663.00

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 36.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. MintCoin has a market capitalization of $7.31 million and approximately $663.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MintCoin has traded up 174% against the U.S. dollar. One MintCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00051266 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 117% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MintCoin Coin Profile

MintCoin (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu

MintCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

