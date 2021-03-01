Minter Network (BIP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,589.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $50.76 million and approximately $18,589.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $249.07 or 0.00507852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00073457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007374 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00077543 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00013259 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.13 or 0.00285716 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,745,565,550 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,355,983 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

