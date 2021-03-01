Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($2.05) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mirati Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.05) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15.

MRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $200.92 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $249.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.74.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $449,533.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,541.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total transaction of $113,189.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,403.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,842 shares of company stock valued at $19,183,048. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $940,151,000 after buying an additional 869,526 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,435,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,477,000 after acquiring an additional 664,525 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 760,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 364,634 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,299,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,510,000 after purchasing an additional 248,154 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

