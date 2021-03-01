Mirror Protocol (MIR) Trading Down 16% This Week

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for $5.04 or 0.00010154 BTC on major exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $198.41 million and approximately $8.23 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $255.33 or 0.00514043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00073445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00077499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00055925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00076739 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.41 or 0.00469913 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,338,174 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

