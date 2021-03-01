Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Reaches $328.81 on Exchanges

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be bought for $328.81 or 0.00673386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $12.54 million and approximately $137,904.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.19 or 0.00506229 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00071362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00076761 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00078359 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00054910 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.80 or 0.00450147 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 38,135 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

