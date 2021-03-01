Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Tops $16.83 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $13.12 million and approximately $353,780.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be bought for about $16.83 or 0.00034002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.05 or 0.00519410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00072406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00076955 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00056608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00076728 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.87 or 0.00452369 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 779,959 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

