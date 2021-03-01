Mirrored Netflix Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,249.00 (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Mirrored Netflix token can now be purchased for $551.98 or 0.01121641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $13.67 million and $1,249.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $255.33 or 0.00518832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00072508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00076844 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00076349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.33 or 0.00455840 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Token Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 24,773 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Netflix Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.