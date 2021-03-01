Mirrored Tesla Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $14.43 million and approximately $240,182.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Tesla token can now be bought for about $725.57 or 0.01480952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Tesla alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $247.55 or 0.00505270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00073107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00077320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00077017 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00055617 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.94 or 0.00465233 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 19,888 tokens. Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Tesla Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Tesla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.