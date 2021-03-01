Mirrored United States Oil Fund 24 Hour Volume Reaches $277,694.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $10.81 million and approximately $277,694.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can now be purchased for about $41.18 or 0.00083207 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.05 or 0.00519410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00072406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00076955 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00056608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00076728 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.87 or 0.00452369 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 262,529 tokens. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.