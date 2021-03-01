Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVO. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Shares of AVO stock opened at $20.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99. Mission Produce has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $22.19.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $206.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mission Produce will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

