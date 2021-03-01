Mithril Market Capitalization Reaches $22.20 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Mithril has a market cap of $22.20 million and approximately $17.31 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Mithril has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.86 or 0.00475807 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

Mithril Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

