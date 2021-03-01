Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 26,227 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,227 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,245,000 after buying an additional 107,985 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Rollins by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,137,000 after buying an additional 1,282,477 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Rollins by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,941,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,916,000 after acquiring an additional 813,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 31.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,239,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,337,000 after acquiring an additional 541,355 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Rollins stock opened at $33.17 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.96.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.