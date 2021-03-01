Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NI. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in NiSource by 54.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

NYSE NI opened at $21.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.88.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

