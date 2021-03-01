Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 167.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,248.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at $89,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.49.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $135.51 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $143.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.