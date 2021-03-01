Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,605,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,091 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,138,000 after purchasing an additional 37,212 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,683,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 308,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 85,003 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $182.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.73.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $87.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

