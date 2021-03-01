Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,447,000. Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $6,365,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNA opened at $203.11 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $207.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.59.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $4,224,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,385,124.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,605 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,688 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

