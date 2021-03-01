Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,761,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,645,000 after buying an additional 119,095 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $244.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.56. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.