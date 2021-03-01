Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,454 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in VMware in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in VMware by 392.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,225 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of VMware by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,408 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 19,466 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $138.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $161.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.62.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

