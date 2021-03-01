Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STOR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in STORE Capital by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,633,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,386,000 after buying an additional 3,581,785 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,442,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,370,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,018,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 1,390,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,151,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $33.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.01. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STOR shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.