Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.74 Million Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantor by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 104,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 22,352 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Avantor by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 287,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 38,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, Director Christi Shaw sold 14,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $381,150.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,319 shares in the company, valued at $301,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 412,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $11,162,051.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,155,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 680,674 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,393 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $27.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

