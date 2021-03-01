Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.15 Million Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,906 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3.5% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,939 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $189.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.19. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $213.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.74.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total transaction of $42,484.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,826.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $324,983.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,235 shares of company stock worth $3,405,318 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

