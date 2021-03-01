Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $2.74 Million in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 301,158 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 7.26% of Nano Dimension at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NNDM. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Nano Dimension during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 300.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 419,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 314,964 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nano Dimension in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

NNDM opened at $9.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.68.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

