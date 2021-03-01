Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,312,630,000 after acquiring an additional 737,757 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,594 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,205,000 after acquiring an additional 35,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 726,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,260,000 after acquiring an additional 32,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,660,000 after acquiring an additional 298,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Raymond James increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

MPWR stock opened at $374.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.84, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.05%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $491,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,862 shares in the company, valued at $41,534,580.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $4,810,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,254,945.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,937 shares of company stock worth $99,306,317. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

