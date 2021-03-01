Mizuho Bank Ltd. Boosts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 124.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 46.3% of Mizuho Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mizuho Bank Ltd. owned 0.61% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $428,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 174,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,585 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $162.10. 907,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,057,917. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.50. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

