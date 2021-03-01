Mizuho Downgrades Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) to Neutral

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $7.19.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 46.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

