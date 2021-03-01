Mizuho Increases Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $102.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price objective increased by analysts at Mizuho from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.88.

FRT traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.77. 8,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,355. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $122.28.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 17,898 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 49,589.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 81,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 81,822 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

