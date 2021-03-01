MKM Partners Raises EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $81.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price upped by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EOG. TD Securities boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.72.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.20. The company had a trading volume of 144,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,894. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 166,397 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $8,971,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 88.5% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 35,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

