MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,336 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of MKS Instruments worth $12,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 116,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,516,000 after acquiring an additional 68,344 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $164.90 on Monday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

