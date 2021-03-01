Moderna, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moderna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.39.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $154.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.79. Moderna has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $2,206,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,629,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,681,126.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,753,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.19, for a total transaction of $256,372,964.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,247,961.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,987,898 shares of company stock valued at $616,154,163. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Moderna by 250.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 733.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

