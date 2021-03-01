Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.61 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $17.61 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001820 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00059874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.82 or 0.00786803 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00029078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00060935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00030100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00045329 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00040866 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

