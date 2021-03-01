Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MWK shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sidoti downgraded shares of Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proequities Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MWK opened at $39.88 on Monday. Mohawk Group has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $871.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 4.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

