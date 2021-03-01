Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Trading 10.2% Higher

Shares of Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) traded up 10.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.22 and last traded at $43.95. 968,336 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 960,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti downgraded Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Mohawk Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 4.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWK. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth $1,072,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Group by 45.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 61,025 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,043,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at about $358,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MWK)

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

