Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,436,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,465 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 4.83% of Mohawk Industries worth $484,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 210.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,900.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares in the company, valued at $10,440,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $174.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.62 and a 1 year high of $183.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.48.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

MHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

