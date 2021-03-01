Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,823,000 after buying an additional 1,300,925 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 710.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 955,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,243,000 after buying an additional 837,618 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 50.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,975,000 after buying an additional 813,746 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 68.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 801,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,251,000 after buying an additional 326,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,664,000 after purchasing an additional 220,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MHK. Truist upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,440,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $174.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $183.49. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.48.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

