Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 349.1% from the January 28th total of 349,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Molecular Data stock. Shen Neil Nanpeng acquired a new stake in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,935,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,000. Molecular Data comprises about 10.7% of Shen Neil Nanpeng’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Shen Neil Nanpeng owned about 4.29% of Molecular Data as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molecular Data stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. Molecular Data has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $3.89.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

