Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $11.48. 208,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 391,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Several research firms recently commented on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Templates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $573.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 1,185,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,990.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,726,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,735,177.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $955,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,460,331 shares in the company, valued at $77,136,352.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 1,705,774 shares of company stock worth $20,621,086 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. 60.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

