Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Trading 6.7% Higher

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) traded up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.90. 3,549,846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 5,868,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodstock Corp increased its position in Momo by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 30,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Momo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 678,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Momo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Momo by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 451,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 191,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Momo in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

