MonaCoin (MONA) Price Hits $1.86

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00003803 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $122.26 million and $8.52 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,908.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,562.14 or 0.03194035 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.81 or 0.00353340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.49 or 0.01021286 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.56 or 0.00463232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.05 or 0.00374268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.30 or 0.00250062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00022401 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.