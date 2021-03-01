MonetaryUnit Trading 9.7% Lower This Week (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $3,158.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007601 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003807 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00170028 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 215,417,194 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.