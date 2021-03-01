Monetha (MTH) Price Hits $0.0216 on Major Exchanges

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Monetha has a market capitalization of $8.68 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha token can now be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monetha alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00054366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.34 or 0.00761137 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00030695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00060272 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00027994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00042042 BTC.

Monetha Token Profile

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.