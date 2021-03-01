Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.52 Million

Brokerages predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) will post sales of $45.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.97 million to $47.06 million. Monmouth Real Estate Investment posted sales of $41.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full year sales of $181.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.89 million to $187.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $190.28 million, with estimates ranging from $175.36 million to $205.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,776,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 96,697 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 87,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.78. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

