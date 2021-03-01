Morgan Stanley Increases Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $111.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CHH. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Choice Hotels International stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,711. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,638.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 582.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

