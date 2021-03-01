Morgan Stanley Increases Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $100.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Argus lifted their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

NYSE RSG traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $90.43. 7,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $32,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

