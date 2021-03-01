Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,015.92.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $1,028.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 73.48 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,022.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $950.78. The Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $290.02 and a 1 year high of $1,236.57.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $932.92, for a total value of $9,329,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Insiders sold 42,983 shares of company stock valued at $40,440,834 over the last ninety days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 6,167.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 451,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 2,467.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,709,000 after acquiring an additional 237,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,259,000 after purchasing an additional 131,399 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 34.8% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,060,000 after purchasing an additional 127,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the third quarter worth approximately $108,176,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.