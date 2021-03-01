Morgan Stanley Raises Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $200.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.06.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of FIVN traded up $8.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.39. 12,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,190. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of -349.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.05. Five9 has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $194.04.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Five9’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total value of $3,519,839.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,200,736.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,831,000 after purchasing an additional 149,103 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,541,000 after buying an additional 287,238 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,724,000 after buying an additional 302,664 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,267,000 after buying an additional 64,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 647,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,857,000 after buying an additional 95,578 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.