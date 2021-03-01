Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair cut shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Get Gogo alerts:

Shares of GOGO traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,932. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

In other Gogo news, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,198.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Gogo by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Gogo by 748.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 334,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 294,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,840,000. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.